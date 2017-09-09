Curfews issued in South Florida cities

MIAMI — Local governments are now issuing curfews across South Florida.

Here is the current list of curfews:

-Broward County: 4:00 p.m. – Until Further Notice

-Coral Springs: 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

-City of Fort Lauderdale: 4:00 p.m. – Until Further Notice

-City of Deerfield Beach: 4:00 p.m. – Until Further Notice

-Town of Hillsboro Beach: 4:00 p.m – Until Further Notice

-The City of Miami Beach : 8:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

-The City of Miami: 7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

