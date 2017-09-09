WTSP
Close

Curfews issued in South Florida cities

CBS Miami , WTSP 2:03 PM. EDT September 09, 2017

MIAMI — Local governments are now issuing curfews across South Florida.

Here is the current list of curfews:

-Broward County: 4:00 p.m. – Until Further Notice
-Coral Springs: 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.
-City of Fort Lauderdale: 4:00 p.m. – Until Further Notice
-City of Deerfield Beach: 4:00 p.m. – Until Further Notice
-Town of Hillsboro Beach: 4:00 p.m – Until Further Notice
-The City of Miami Beach :  8:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.
-The City of Miami:  7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories