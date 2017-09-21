Debris drop off sites throughout Tampa Bay

10News

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Even though Hurricane Irma is long gone – many residents are still having to deal with the dead limbs and debris around their homes. 10News has compiled a list of drop-off sites, for those who want to dispose of debris themselves.

St Petersburg – The city will take yard debris just from general yard work to brush sites.You have to prove you’re a local though w/ i.d. or a utility bill. St. Pete says that curbside debris started being collected Sept. 16 and will is “expected to take several weeks.”

Tampa - it may be through October before all the debris is picked up by a private contractor the city hired. But there are three locations where people can take their own brush/debris for free up to 5 tons per year.

Tarpon Springs – First priority will be more than 200 trees that are in need of removal and trees with dangerous handing limbs, the city tells 10NEWS. Storm debris crews are mobilizing in the north west and north east sections of the city and they will work toward the center of the city over the next two weeks. The yard waste facility is closed until debris cleanup has been completed so that storm debris crews can stage at that location.

Pasco County - West Pasco Facility (14606 Hays Rd, Hudson) and East Pasco Facility (9626 Handcart Rd, Dade City) are open – rules and fees may apply, depending on what is being dumped.

Citrus County - They’ll be charging normal prices if residents decide to drive their debris to the landfill.

Sarasota County - Fees at the landfill (4000 Knights Trail Rd, Nokomis) are waived until Sept. 30.

Manatee County - Over the next several weeks debris contractors will be working from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. with several crews throughout the collection area (debris collection only). The Lena Road landfill is also open to residents.

Hernando County - The county started picking up debris on Sept. 18 and it is expected to last a few weeks. Residents can also go to the Northwest Solid Waste Facility (Main Landfill) located at 14450 Landfill Road in Brooksville. The county said the first 2000 pounds are free and after that it’s a penny a pound.

Highlands County – The county tells 10NEWS they aren’t picking up debris but will bring a roll off dumpster for people to fill.

