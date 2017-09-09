Deputies to close off access to Pinellas County barrier islands Sunday

Pinellas Co. deputies cut off access to barrier islands. (Photo: Emerald Morrow, WTSP)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday it would close off access to the barrier islands.

The restriction, which starts at 6 a.m., includes businesses and residents from Dunedin Causeway to Tierra Verde.

Anyone leaving the barrier islands will not be impacted.

List: Hurricane Irma evacuation notices, shelters in Tampa Bay

Track the tropics: Download the 10News app

Law enforcement is expected to patrol evacuation areas, including the barrier island communities.

The sheriff's office said re-entry will be announced after Hurricane Irma passes.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV