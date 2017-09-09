WTSP
Deputies to close off access to Pinellas County barrier islands Sunday

Hayden Packwood , WTSP 3:58 AM. EDT September 10, 2017

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday it would close off access to the barrier islands.

The restriction, which starts at 6 a.m., includes businesses and residents from Dunedin Causeway to Tierra Verde.

Anyone leaving the barrier islands will not be impacted.

Law enforcement is expected to patrol evacuation areas, including the barrier island communities.

The sheriff's office said re-entry will be announced after Hurricane Irma passes.

