Deputy, daughter to travel to south Florida for Irma relief

A Sarasota County sheriff’s deputy and his daughter helped load a truck full of relief supplies for the victims of Hurricane Irma.

A girl named Annesley and her father, who is on the county’s emergency response team, will distribute the supplies in south Florida. The two plan to help the community for a few weeks, according to a Facebook post from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The post reads:

With an overwhelming amount of support from her neighbors, this evening Annesley helped load her dad's truck full of essentials as he prepares to deploy tomorrow in response to #HurricaneIrma. Annesley's dad is a member of our Emergency Response Team (ERT) and will more than likely be sent somewhere in south Florida to assist another community that suffered devastation or total loss. While he may be gone for a few weeks, we hope Annesley's dad can rest easy knowing his family, his neighbors, and his agency are 100% behind him. #Community #Service #WereAllInThisTogether #LawEnforcement#ThinBlueLine #BlessedAreThePeacemakers

