WTSP
Close
Weather Alert 21 weather alerts
Close

Deputy sing, dances with woman to comfort her during Hurricane Irma

Deputy sing and dances with woman to comfort her during Hurricane Irma

Caitlin Mullan , WTSP 2:20 AM. EDT September 12, 2017

OSCEOLA COUNTY -- It's the small things in life that can comfort people in their biggest time of need. 

Hurricane Irma ripped through the area late Saturday night into early morning, forcing millions of people to evacuate their homes and some seeking shelter from the storm. 

Deputy Froelich noticed an older lady at a local shelter who needed some comfort during the storm. He noticed she looked worried and sad. He asked her what would cheer her up and her simple reply was "a dance."

In the video, you can hear Deputy Froelich singing and dancing with the older woman for a short while and eventually a smile appears on her face. 

Thank you Deputy Froelich! It's a dance she will never forget. 

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Polk County residents clean up after Irma

WTSP

Hurricane Irma live blog: TECO - Restoration effort 'largest in US history'

WTSP

Police rescue woman, baby from floodwater during Hurricane Irma

WTSP

#OpenNow: What's opening back up in Tampa Bay after Irma

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories