Disaster relief center still open in St. Petersburg after Hurricane Irma

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- For residents still needing service after Hurricane Irma, a disaster relief center continues to accept people.
The center is at the Enoch Davis Center, 1111 18th Avenue S., at the following at the following days and times:
2-6:30 p.m.: Monday, Sept. 25
2-6:30 p.m.: Wednesday, Sept. 27
2-6:30 p.m.: Friday, Sept. 29
Visit disasterassistance.gov to sign up for FEMA help.
