Disaster relief center still open in St. Petersburg after Hurricane Irma

Steve Slonan inspects a friend's home after Hurricane Irma hit the area on September 11, 2017 in East Naples, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- For residents still needing service after Hurricane Irma, a disaster relief center continues to accept people.

The center is at the Enoch Davis Center, 1111 18th Avenue S., at the following at the following days and times:

2-6:30 p.m.: Monday, Sept. 25

2-6:30 p.m.: Wednesday, Sept. 27

2-6:30 p.m.: Friday, Sept. 29

Visit disasterassistance.gov to sign up for FEMA help.

