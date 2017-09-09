Mobile gasoline generator on the building site. (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

Do not use gas-powered generators indoors, even in a garage, the device can emit toxic exhaust and lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is deadly, and the only way to know if carbon monoxide is present in a home is through carbon monoxide alarms.

It is not detectable by the human senses, which is why it is imperative these generators are not used indoors.

If you lose power, DO NOT use gas-powered generator indoors, not even in the garage. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 10, 2017

