If you lose power, we will be broadcasting on several radio stations.

Emma Nicolas, WTSP 2:51 AM. EDT September 10, 2017

Do not use gas-powered generators indoors, even in a garage, the device can emit toxic exhaust and lead to carbon monoxide poisoning. 

Carbon monoxide poisoning is deadly, and the only way to know if carbon monoxide is present in a home is through carbon monoxide alarms. 

It is not detectable by the human senses, which is why it is imperative these generators are not used indoors.

