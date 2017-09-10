WTSP
Dog gives birth to puppies in pet shelter amidst Hurricane Irma chaos

Samantha Mitchell, WTSP 10:36 PM. EDT September 10, 2017

PINELLAS COUNTY -- This deserves a gold medal if ever there was a cuteness award.

One of the dogs at a pet shelter at Dunedin Middle School gave birth to a litter of puppies in the midst of Hurricane Irma chaos. 

The first pup's name? Appropriately named "Irma," according to Pinellas County's twitter account

All together now: "Awwwww!" 

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

