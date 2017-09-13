Donate to help those hit hard by Hurricane Irma

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – 10News is teaming up with Feeding Tampa Bay to help people hit hard by Hurricane Irma.

Through September 22, you can drop off relief supplies to the 10News studios at 11450 Gandy Blvd., St. Petersburg.

These are the most-needed items:

Canned ready-to-eat items with pull-tops (vegetables, fruit)

Protein in pounces or pull-top cans (tuna, beef stew, chili, canned chicken)

Snacks (protein bars, granola bars etc.)

Peanut butter

Toiletries

Paper goods (napkins, paper towels)

Diapers

Cleaning supplies (mops, buckets, brooms, bleach wipes, bleach, garbage bags, bug spray)

Feeding Tampa Bay is part of the Feeding America network of food banks and your donations will help people in our region and across Florida.

