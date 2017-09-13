Donations pour in after Irma causes senior living community to go dark

10News

RIVERVIEW, Fla. – A senior living community in Riverview left without power and water from Hurricane Irma was on the receiving end of donated water and other items soon after word spread on social media.

Many of the people living in the Pleasant Living Senior Community, located off FL-301, are 70 years and older and some told 10News they had health conditions they were worried about.

“We have no power, we have no sewer, we can’t use bathrooms, no water," Matti Bird, told 10News Wednesday morning.

"I don’t know what to do."

Bird said she was grateful her home escaped damage, but they couldn't escape what millions of others across Tampa Bay have been dealing with: losing power.

The community of about 250 home went dark when a large tree fell onto a main line during the storm. The community lost water too when the lift station lost power.

Bird said she was understanding that it could take time for a fix, but others were less forgiving.

“We need help," Delores Boyd told 10News. “It’s not just about being hot …you got medical issues to compound it.”

Theresa Coogler told 10News she was upset and worried about her health because she could no longer use her oxygen machine.

“What I’m doing is using a cylinder, but I’ve only got the one cylinder until they can get me more out here," she said as she started to cry.

“That’s all I need is to have something happen to me and me go into the hospital."

But just as quickly as word went out on social media, help poured in.

10News saw car after car pull up to the community's clubhouse to drop off water.

“I got lucky, we had water," said one man who unloaded several cases. "If they could use the water, I’m happy.”

At least one generator and several propane tanks were also dropped off, giving residents some much needed levity.

“I don’t know where it’s coming from, but we got it," Bird said smiling. “They’re coming in with food, we’re having lunch, dinner … it’s been wonderful.”

10News reporter Josh Sidorowicz made calls to TECO to get the community bumped up on the priority list for restoration.

Just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, a TECO representative and several residents confirmed that power had been restored.

