A donor has replaced power tools stolen from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

The Humane Society is getting nearly $2,000 in new power tools to replace equipment stolen during Hurricane Irma, thanks to the generosity of a local woman.

The society tweeted out today that Amy McKie donated power tools to replace those stolen from a storage shed.

The society said McKie will also sponsor the upcoming Tuxes and Tails gala on Oct. 14.

