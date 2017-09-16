Duke Energy customers now can speak directly to representative

Duke Energy said Saturday afternoon it has added an option to its automated customer care system to allow customers to speak directly to a representative.
The option is available at 800-228-8485,
Duke says throughout Saturday, calls will be made in phases to confirm customers’ service is restored, which is part of the normal restoration follow-up process to verify whether service is restored.
Customers can text OUT to 57801 to report outages.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs