Duke Energy customers now can speak directly to representative

Duke Energy said Saturday afternoon it has added an option to its automated customer care system to allow customers to speak directly to a representative.

The option is available at 800-228-8485,

Duke says throughout Saturday, calls will be made in phases to confirm customers’ service is restored, which is part of the normal restoration follow-up process to verify whether service is restored.

Customers can text OUT to 57801 to report outages.

