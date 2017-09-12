Duke Energy Linman at work (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Duke Energy expects to complete power restoration in the following areas by the following times:

By midnight Friday

The western portion of its service area, including Pinellas and Pasco counties.

By midnight Sunday

The central and northern portions of its service area, including Alachua, Bay, Brevard, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Flagler, Franklin, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Leon, Levy, Madison, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Volusia, and Wakulla counties.

Restoration in the severely impacted areas of Hardee and Highlands County may extend beyond Sunday due to rebuilding the electrical system that suffered significant damage in those areas, the company said.

“Our crews are focused on restoring the largest amount of customers each day and that means some customers will see their service restored much earlier,” said Harry Sideris, Duke Energy Florida president, in a statement. “As crews respond to make repairs and restore service, specific estimated times of restoration will be updated for individual areas and customers. We have a workforce of more than 12,000 committed to this restoration effort. We are not stopping until the job is complete.”

Duke Energy's online reporting tool is not updating properly due to the heavy volume of outages and technology issues, the company said.

Those without power can report the outage by texting OUT to 57801.

