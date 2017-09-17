Duke Energy: New estimated power deadlines county by county

(Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA -- Duke Energy has faced a lot of backlash after making promises to thousands of customers over power restoration following Hurricane Irma.

Duke Energy responded Sunday evening with the following response:

“At the same time, we deeply apologize for not meeting our customers’ expectations.

They expect and deserve better from us. Our customers are angry and frustrated that

we could not provide them better information. I want to reassure them that we have not

stopped and will not stop until our customers are restored.”

-Duke Energy Florida state president, Harry Sideris

The power company has released its recently revised restoration dates:

- By 11 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 – Alachua, Citrus, Hernando, Levy, Marion,

Seminole and Sumter counties.

- By 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19 – The severely impacted areas of Hardee,

Highlands, Lake, Polk and Volusia counties. Also the northern Orange and Lake

County border due to rebuilding the electrical system that suffered significant

damage in those areas.

