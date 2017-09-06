Events canceled due to hurricane threat

Bryan Adams (Photo: Quinn Rooney, 2015 Getty Images)

Events being canceled due to the threat of Hurricane Irma.

***

Friday's appearance at Amalie Arena by Chris Tucker and D.L. Hughley has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 7. All tickets for the original date are valid for the rescheduled date – no exchanges needed. If a guest cannot attend the rescheduled date, refunds are available at point of purchase.

***

Sunday's concert by Bryan Adams in Clearwater's Coachman Park has been rescheduled. A new date will be announced. Tickets for the original date will be honored on the new date.

***

The 2017 Progressive® Insurance Tampa Boat Show®, originally scheduled for this weekend, will be postponed to October 13-15.

***

The upcoming program "A Former Skinhead Speaks Out Against Hate" scheduled for Thursday at Eckerd College has been postponed. A future date will be announced.

