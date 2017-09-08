FEMA sets up website to counter Irma rumors

Rumors fly quickly around a disaster. Now in addition to its other duties, FEMA is trying to keep those rumors from becoming a problem.

The agency has set up a "Hurricane Irma Rumor Control" webpage to counter false information that is circulating.

For instance, there's a section devoted to pets in shelters and hotels. FEMA says that despite reports that hotels must accommodate pets belonging to evacuees, that is not true. Hotels must accept service animals, but they are not required to take in pets, so you should call the hotel before you go.

Another section says the rumor that residents should not remove debris until their homes are inspected by FEMA or insurance adjusters is false. Cleaning up or making temporary repairs to your property will not disqualify you from federal disaster assistance.

For more, visit FEMA's page.

