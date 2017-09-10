Fire crews respond to call despite storm danger

The home was allowed to burn.

Hernando County Fire Rescue went to a Spring Hill house fire where people were believed to be trapped, even though they didn't have to go during Hurricane Irma.

About 9:51 p.m., a call of a fire was reported at 10230 Brentlawn St. The neighbor said a power line had fallen on the home, starting a fire, and said there were disabled persons in the home; one could be heard screaming for help.

Despite an earlier decision to not send crews out to emergency calls during the storm, fire officials decided, based on current weather conditions, the proximity of the fire to a fire station and the possibility of lives in danger, to send a modified number of responders.

The rescuers were focused on rescue operations, not firefighting. The first crew that was sent could not get to the address because of a fallen tree. A second crew arrived, but because of the extent of the fire and the unlikelihood of survivors, the house was allowed to burn.

Before leaving the scene, however, a relative told firefighters that the occupants of the house were able to get out. Rescuers were able to get back to their station safely.

The cause of the fire will be investigated when the weather improves.

"HCFR made this difficult decision to respond to this call, despite the significant and dangerous weather conditions," the department said. "This action was performed with fire services philosophy of risk a life to save a life and risk nothing to save nothing. "

