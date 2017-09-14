Florida officials warn about insurance fraud after Irma

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WTSP) - People all over the Florida are getting their power turned back on and picking up the pieces after Hurricane Irma.

For some, that means making insurance claims for damage caused by the storm.

Earlier this summer 10News reported on a crisis in the state caused by what is known as Assignment of Benefits fraud. Now, in the wake of Irma, insurers are worried about that crisis getting worse.

Here’s how Assignment of Benefits (AOB) works: You need repairs done and you sign a deal that gives your contractor the right to bill your insurance company directly.

It’s a tool that works great when used with health insurance, but with home insurance there are contractors and attorneys gaming the system with lawsuits and lawyer fees and consumers end up paying the cost through increased premiums.

State insurance regulators worry that Irma will open the door to more AOB fraud and they’re warning anyone with damage to be on the lookout.

“If an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is and could be fraud,” said state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. “Opportunistic scammers may attempt to defraud Floridians following Hurricane Irma, and I encourage all Floridians to be vigilant in guarding against fraud. Consumers should report suspicious activity ASAP by calling 1-877-693-5236.”

Here’s what the Better Business Bureau says about Assignment of Benefits:

Understand Assignment of Benefits Contracts. Beware of contractors who claim to be insurance claim specialists and may ask you to sign an agreement to allow them to contact your insurance company and seek approval of repairs for you. Many unscrupulous businesses have tricked consumers into signing a work estimate without reading the fine print, which commits you to automatically contract with their business if your insurance claim is approved.

