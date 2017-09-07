For Tampa woman, feeding elderly more important than evacuating for Hurricane Irma

Karina Guerra delivers for Meals on Wheels.

TAMPA, Fla. – Ana Karina Guerra originally planned to evacuate to Georgia to get away from Hurricane Irma.

A volunteer for Meals on Wheels, once she realized few people would be available to deliver meals to the elderly, she changed her plans.

“These organizations only work because there's people who want to come out and volunteer,” she said.

While thousands made their way out of Florida on Thursday, Guerra spent her day delivering seven meals and handing out hurricane-related information, like where the nearest shelter is, to people like Michael Foley.

“It’s been a life saver, truly been what I needed,” he said.

Meals On Wheels Tampa provides 750 meals a day, totaling 240,000 a year.

It’s not a glamorous job, but one Guerra says is needed.

“Just try to imagine his day-to-day life,” she said, referring to Foley. “I don't know. It makes everything else kind of like not even matter. I'm glad I get to do this.”

For information on Meals on Wheels, call (813) 238-8410.

