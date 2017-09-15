Free laundry service for Hurricane Irma victims on Saturday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Free laundry service is being provided to Hurricane Irma victims on Saturday.
Current Initiatives will wash and dry approximately 600 loads of laundry at three Tampa locations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
- Big Wash Sulphur Springs – 908 E Waters Ave.
- Seminole Heights Laundromat – 103 W Osborne Ave.
- Tampa Laundry – 2501 N Tampa St.
The organization is also accepting bottled water donations at the following locations:
- Tampa Indie Flea on Sept. 17
- Starbucks - 3409 W Bay to Bay Blvd., Tampa
- Independent Bar and Café - 5016 N Florida Ave., Tampa
- True Grit Fit - 1505 W Cypress St., Tampa
- Epic Bodywork & Massage - 4002 W. State St., #200, Tampa
- Bandit Coffee Co. - 2662 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
© 2017 WTSP-TV
