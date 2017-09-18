Free meals for dozens of students in counties affected by Irma

(Thinkstock)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Students in dozens of counties across the state affected by Hurricane Irma will get free meals for the next month.

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam announced the free meal program for 48 states declared major disasters by FEMA. The free meals run through Oct. 20.

Additional counties may be added, but the ones in our area are Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas, Sarasota, Citrus, Hernando, Highlands, Marion, Pasco and Polk.

Additional information can be found by emailing INFOFNW@FreshFromFlorida.com or by calling 1-800-504-6609.

