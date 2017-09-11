Gas tankers refilling at Port Tampa Bay

A look at the area near Port Tampa Bay from Sky10 camera around noon Wednesday. (Photo: WTSP)

Gas tankers are being loaded at Port Tampa Bay and heading to local stations as port operations get back to normal.

The U,S, Coast Guard expects to reopen the port at 2 p.m. Tuesday, and three petroleum vessels are expected to bring fuel as soon as it reopens.

Monday, however, dozens of tanker trucks were loaded with fuel that was stored at the port, and the process is continuing.

The Carnival Paradise left Cozumel for a return to Tampa on Wednesday, but it will be sent to Port Canaveral if Port Tampa Bay is unable to receive it. If it is sent to the alternate port, guests can go to Tampa or the Orlando airport by motor coach or remain in the Port Canaveral area until the ship is repositioned to Tampa on Saturday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV