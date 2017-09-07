GasBuddy app: Florida drivers can check stations with gas, power

An out of service gas pump is seen during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on August 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The popular gas-tracking service GasBuddy has turned on several features to help people find gas in advance of Hurricane Irma.

The app or tracking website at tracker.gasbuddy.com can be used to search for stations that have gas or not or whether it has power.

Because GasBuddy largely is a crowd sourced service, it relies on users on the ground to provide their own reports for the most up-to-date information.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, there were dozens of stations on both sides of the Bay with available fuel. However, it's unclear how long it will last.

Wawa has published a list of its stores on its website that will have a continuous supply of fuel. These locations are in areas that will be most trafficked.

"In our other Wawa Florida stores, we will make every attempt to maintain fuel supply, but periodic outages may occur," Wawa says.

At the Wawa station in Tampa on Dale Mabry near I-275, a store manager said her location is considered a "priority A" store, meaning it would constantly be refueled. The probability of that station running out is low.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Wednesday night gas shortages are only temporary and that military watercraft and aircraft will help move fuel to the state.

He also asked Floridians to take what they need.

"If you know you're going to shelter in your county, please only take as much fuel as you need," he said. "You don't need to fill your tank to the brim to stay in your county."

