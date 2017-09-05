WTSP
Getting ready for Irma: Emergency contacts and information lines open

Samantha Mitchell, WTSP 7:24 PM. EDT September 05, 2017

TAMPA -- Local management divisions are preparing for the possible effects of Hurricane Irma. Citizen information lines have been made available for the public to call with questions.

Counties have reached out with the following information:

Citrus County

The Citizen Information Lines will open Wednesday, Sept. 6 and will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The public can call the following numbers:

(352) 249-2777

(352) 249-2776

(352) 249-2775

Marion County

The Citizen Information Line will be available Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at (352) 369-7500.

Pasco County

The county customer service line will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The public can call (727) 847-2411. Click here for the Pasco County Disaster Planning Guide

 

