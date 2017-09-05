Gov. Scott activates 100 Florida National Guard members ahead of Hurricane Irma

Gov. Rick Scott speaks as he holds a Venezuelan Freedom Rally at El Arepazo 2 restaurant in Miami on July 10, 2017. (Photo: Getty Images)

Gov. Rick Scott activated 100 members of the Florida National Guard on Tuesday ahead of the potential impacts from Hurricane Irma.

All 7,000 National Guard members will report for duty on Friday morning, according to a statement released by the governor’s office.

“However, if resources are needed before then (Friday), I stand ready to activate as many guard members needed to support our aggressive preparedness actions,” Scott said in the statement. “With Hurricane Irma now a category 5 storm, we must do all we can to prepare our families and communities for any potential impact from this major weather event.

“We do not know the exact path of this storm, but weather can change in an instant and while we hope for the best, we must prepare for the worst.”

Scott also asked President Donald Trump to declare a pre-landfall emergency for the state of Florida in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

On Monday, Scott declared a state of emergency for Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Irma is a Category 5 hurricane and has winds up to 180 mph as of noon Tuesday.

