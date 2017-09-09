A new study shows that even in nursing, men are making more than women. (Photo: (Photo: Ken Blevins, AP))

Governor Rick Scott has made multiple requests for nurses to volunteer at local shelters.

Those interested in volunteering should email this address.

To locate an open shelter, click here.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday, 860 residents were in Pinellas special needs shelters. These numbers are only expected to grow as the day goes on throughout all evacuated counties.

CALLING ALL NURSES: FL needs 1,000 volunteer nurses to help at our special needs shelters. Please email BPRCHDPreparedness@flhealth.gov — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 9, 2017

