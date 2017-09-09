WTSP
Florida Gov. Rick Scott stresses need for nurses in area shelters

Emma Nicolas, WTSP 10:52 AM. EDT September 09, 2017

Governor Rick Scott has made multiple requests for nurses to volunteer at local shelters.

Those interested in volunteering should email this address.

To locate an open shelter, click here.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday, 860 residents were in Pinellas special needs shelters. These numbers are only expected to grow as the day goes on throughout all evacuated counties. 

