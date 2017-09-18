Grandma trapped in yard following Irma finally freed

(Photo: WTSP)

LEALMAN, Florida— After spending a week trapped in her yard following Hurricane Irma, a Pinellas County grandmother is finally free after a tree fell onto the only opening in the fence around her home.

Pinellas County Fire crews arrived Monday night to cut a path to Nancy Settle’s gate. Her grandchildren spent the week hopping over the fence to bring back food and drinks from the grocery store.

Neighbors had previously offered to cut down and remove the fallen tree but then discovered they couldn’t due to live wires being intertwined in the tree’s branches.

Duke Energy is due out in the coming days to remove the rest of the tree.

