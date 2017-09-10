'Hey, what are you doing?' reporter shouts to looters

A looter strikes at a shoe store.

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – While hurricane Irma isn’t even done pounding South Florida with intense wind, rain and storm surge, looters are already causing trouble for businesses which are closed for the storm.

CBS4’s Hank Tester drove by Simon’s Sportswear in Fort Lauderdale Friday afternoon where he actually witnessed one of several looters running out of the store through a smashed in window while holding stolen merchandise.

Hank yelled out at the looter, “Hey, What are you doing?” But the thief kept running.

“So much for me being the crime prevention guy,” Hank said to his photographer.

Hank said he didn’t even know anybody was still in the building when he drove by.

A short while later, CBS4 News learned police made 9 arrests for the looting incident at the sportswear store and a nearby pawn shop as well

