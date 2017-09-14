WTSP
Hillsborough Co. sets up fraud hotline to report illegal contractors

Samantha Mitchell , WTSP 5:54 PM. EDT September 14, 2017

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- One of the concerns that can arise during a natural disaster like Hurricane Irma is fraudulent and unlicensed professionals reaching out to homeowners.

In many cases, these scammers take advantage of homeowners when they're at their lowest and most vulnerable stage.

Hillsborough County has set up a hotline for people to call to report these contractors. The citizen hotline can be reached at (813) 635-8316. The hotline will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

During a state of emergency in Florida, penalties for reported contractors are considered a third-degree felony with up to five years in prison and fines up to $10,000. 

