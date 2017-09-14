Hillsborough Co. sets up fraud hotline to report illegal contractors

Dialing telephone keypad (Photo: BrianAJackson)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- One of the concerns that can arise during a natural disaster like Hurricane Irma is fraudulent and unlicensed professionals reaching out to homeowners.

In many cases, these scammers take advantage of homeowners when they're at their lowest and most vulnerable stage.

Hillsborough County has set up a hotline for people to call to report these contractors. The citizen hotline can be reached at (813) 635-8316. The hotline will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

During a state of emergency in Florida, penalties for reported contractors are considered a third-degree felony with up to five years in prison and fines up to $10,000.

