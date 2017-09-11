Hillsborough man killed while cutting Hurricane Irma debris

TAMPA, Fla. - A 55-year-old man was killed Monday while cutting Hurricane Irma debris, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Wilfredo Hernandez of 5109 Town N Country Blvd. was using a chainsaw in a tree, dropping branches he was cutting, when a branch became entangled with the chainsaw, the sheriff's office said.

"The chainsaw kicked up and cut the man...in his carotid artery," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Firefighters used a harness to lower Hernandez from the tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

© 2017 WTSP-TV