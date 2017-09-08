HART regular transportation routes suspended as evacuation bus routes begin

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) is suspending their regular transit routes until further notice based on the current path of Hurricane Irma.

This includes the TECO Line Streetcar System on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10.

At 7 a.m., evacuees can begin using the HART Emergency Evacuation Bus system, which will shuttle people between four area shelters.

Shelters included:

Smith Middle School

Pizzo Elementary School

Middleton High School

Shields Middle School

Anyone who needs transportation to these shelters can find the nearest bus route here, or call the HARTinfo Line at 813-254-4278.

Look for any of the blue and white stop signs marking Emergency Evacuation Bus Routes, or flag down buses along any of their nine routes.

Those needing special medical needs can contact the Emergency Operations Center at 813-272-5900, and anyone outside the emergency routes will be served by Hillsborough County School District buses.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV