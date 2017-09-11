Hungry? Here is what's open today

(Photo: Thinkstock)

WTSP is collecting an ongoing list of who is open the day after Hurricane Irma. Let us know what we are missing!

Tampa:

- I Don't Care Bar & Grill

- Waffle House

- Chevron

- La Teresita

- Good Time Charlie's Pub

- Asian Cuisine (walk-ins only)

- China City

- 2K Express



St. Petersburg:



- Burger King (South side)

- Ferg's

- The Galley (after 3:00 p.m.)

- The Grateful Fed (after 3:00 p.m.)

- Citgo

- Muddy Water Kava & Tea

- Lucky 9 Food Market

- Salem's

- The Flamingo Sport's Bar

