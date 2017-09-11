Hungry? Here is what's open today

WTSP is collecting an ongoing list of who is open the day after Hurricane Irma. Let us know what we are missing!
Tampa:
- I Don't Care Bar & Grill
- Waffle House
- Chevron
- La Teresita
- Good Time Charlie's Pub
- Asian Cuisine (walk-ins only)
- China City
- 2K Express
St. Petersburg:
- Burger King (South side)
- Ferg's
- The Galley (after 3:00 p.m.)
- The Grateful Fed (after 3:00 p.m.)
- Citgo
- Muddy Water Kava & Tea
- Lucky 9 Food Market
- Salem's
- The Flamingo Sport's Bar
