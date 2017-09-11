WTSP
Close
Breaking News Hurricane Irma live coverage
Weather Alert 30 weather alerts
Close

Hungry? Here is what's open today

Emma Nicolas and 10News Staff , WTSP 12:29 PM. EDT September 11, 2017

WTSP is collecting an ongoing list of who is open the day after Hurricane Irma. Let us know what we are missing!

Tampa:

I Don't Care Bar & Grill
- Waffle House
- Chevron    
- La Teresita  
- Good Time Charlie's Pub   
- Asian Cuisine (walk-ins only) 
- China City 
- 2K Express  

St. Petersburg:

- Burger King (South side)
- Ferg's 
- The Galley (after 3:00 p.m.) 
- The Grateful Fed (after 3:00 p.m.) 
- Citgo
- Muddy Water Kava & Tea 
- Lucky 9 Food Market  
- Salem's  
- The Flamingo Sport's Bar

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

 

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories