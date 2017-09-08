WTSP
Hurricane Irma live blog: What you need to know Saturday

The 11 p.m. Friday forecast for Irma.

10News Staff , WTSP 3:01 AM. EDT September 09, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- As Hurricane Irma makes its approach to Florida, 10News wants to help everyone weather this storm together.

Here's the latest information for Saturday, Sept. 9: 

2:49 a.m.: We are aware of RUMORS on social media regarding utility company plans to turn off power ahead of Hurricane Irma.

There is NO truth to this. If your power goes out in the next day or two, it likely is because of the storm itself.
IF we hear otherwise, we will let you know.

2 a.m.: Irma is about 275 miles south-southeast of Miami as of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. It is moving west at 13 mph.

The minimum central pressure is 930 mb.

Midnight: Numerous hurricane watches and warnings are in effect for Florida. Check the running list for the latest.

