ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Hurricane Irma again intensified to a Category 5, 160-mph storm late Friday as it made landfall on Cuba.

Irma is about 300 miles south-southeast of Miami as of the 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, update from the National Hurricane Center. It is moving west at 13 mph.

The minimum central pressure is 924 mb.

Numerous hurricane warnings are in effect, including the Tampa Bay region. The warning -- which means hurricane-force winds are expected within 36 mph -- extends from the Volusia/Brevard County Line southward around the Florida peninsula to the Anclote River.

The Florida Keys, Lake Okeechobee and Florida Bay also are in the warning.

A hurricane watch for possible hurricane-force winds within 48 hours is in effect for areas north of the Volusia/Brevard County Line to Fernandina Beach and north and west of Anclote River to Indian Pass.

A storm surge warning -- meaning there is the potential for 3-6 feet of storm surge -- is from Volusia/Brevard County Line southward around the Florida peninsula to the Anclote River, plus the Florida Keys and Tampa Bay.

