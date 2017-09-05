Hurricane Irma prep: Which stores are preparing with extra supplies

(Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA -- Stocking up with hurricane supplies can be stressful. The 10News research team reached out to local grocery stores' headquarters to find out how stores are planning on prepping for Hurricane Irma.

Publix

Media and Community Relations Manager of Central, Western, and Southwest Florida, Brian West, said that Public is "absolutely ordering extra items." Water and batteries will be the hot items and local stores will be steadily stocking from distribution sites.

Save-A-Lot

St. Petersburg location at 1804 62nd Ave. N. said they plan on stocking extra water and canned goods. Headquarters in Missouri advised customers to call local stores to find out which locations plan on stocking extra supplies.

Walmart

Director of National Media Relations, Ragan Dickens, said they are replenishing items like water, batteries, ready-made foods, and propane according to logistics of the storm.

The emergency center for Walmart is also responding with 800 truckloads of water coming to Florida.

Lowe's

Lowe's headquarters sent out a statement saying they plan on sending more than 400 truckloads of products for hurricane preparedness, including flashlights, batteries, and weather radios for emergency kits.

Target

The manager at the Target store located at 1544 N. Dale Mabry told 10News they are partnering with vendors and distribution centers to get extra water and batteries. Water is set to be replenished Wednesday and batteries are set to be replenished throughout the week.

Winn Dixie

Winn Dixie plans on monitoring the storm and its development and said it plans on working with distribution centers and ordering more supplies such as water, batteries, and non-perishable items as needed.

Fresh Market

Public Relations representative Laurel Haislip says that the Fresh Market will dedicate itself to keeping the shelves stocked as thoroughly as possible, especially with essential items.

