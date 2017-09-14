TALLAHASSEE, Fla., - I-75 will remain open despite the flood waters, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Meteorologists along with FDOT do not believe the Santa Fe River will reach level to make the interstate unsafe.

This comes after FDOT warned of potential closure for I-75.

As of right now, U.S. 41 and U.S. 27 will remain closed due to high water levels.

© 2017 WTSP-TV