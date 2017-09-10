If your TV goes out, listen to WTSP on the radio

As Hurricane Irma approaches, staying up with the news will be important, and 10News will be there even if you lose your TV reception.
We are simulcasting our continuous storm coverage on the following radio stations:
105.5 WDUV-FM
107.3 The Eagle
WSRQ 98.3 FM, 106.9 FM, and 1220 AM
Magic 94.9
We will be on the air until the emergency passes. Stay updated with us, and we'll get through the storm together.
