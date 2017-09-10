WTSP
If your TV goes out, listen to WTSP on the radio

If you lose power, we will be broadcasting on several radio stations.

10News Staff , WTSP 8:12 PM. EDT September 10, 2017

As Hurricane Irma approaches, staying up with the news will be important, and 10News will be there even if you lose your TV reception.

We are simulcasting our continuous storm coverage on the following radio stations:

105.5 WDUV-FM

107.3 The Eagle

WSRQ 98.3 FM, 106.9 FM, and 1220 AM

Magic 94.9

We will be on the air until the emergency passes. Stay updated with us, and we'll get through the storm together.

 

