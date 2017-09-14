Irma flooding leads to intense donkey water rescue in Lakeland

Donkeys in Lakeland were seen stranded in high water with no way out. (Photo: Provided)

LAKELAND, Fla. – Strong outer winds from Hurricane Irma caused water in Tampa Bay to recede enough to where videos of beached manatees went viral.

A manatee rescue in Florida might make sense, but another water rescue caught on social media is a bit odder.

Donkeys in Lakeland were seen stranded in high water with no way out as Irma loomed closer. That’s when several folks jumped into action, hopping on an airboat and speeding to their rescue. It was all captured on Snapchat by Lakeland resident Ryleigh Watkins.

The rescuers were able to grab the donkeys by the ears, five in total including babies, and lead them to safety.

Oh, Florida.

