Irma forces Venice to shut off water service

Hurricane Irma has forced the City of Venice Utilities Department to shut the water plant down.

The city says there is a significant water main break within the system, but employees have to wait for the storm to pass before repairs can begin.

Until then, water service is completely discontinued. This means City of Venice customers will have no drinking water or water to flush toilets.

The city will notify customers when service is restored. When that occurs, customers will have to boil water for 48 hours for drinking and cooking purposes, and until the boil water notice has been rescinded.

