WTSP
Close

Irma IPA beer to help with Florida hurricane relief efforts

Mark Bergin, WTSP 10:18 AM. EDT September 28, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Several Florida breweries have banded together to produce an Irma-themed IPA beer for hurricane relief efforts.

Brewers expect to make tens of thousands of dollars in aid to Hurricane Irma storm victims in Florida.

Green Bench, 7venth Sun and Coppertail have collaborated on an Irma IPA. The group said 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Feeding Florida.

Go to the Tampa Bay Times’ website to read the full story.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Feeding Tampa Bay Relentlessly Focused on Hurricane Irma relief!

WTSP

Deputy, daughter to travel to south Florida for Irma relief

WTSP

How you can help with Irma relief efforts

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories