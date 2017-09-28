Irma IPA beer to help with Florida hurricane relief efforts

Green Bench, 7venth Sun and Coppertail have collaborated on an Irma IPA. (Photo: Tampa Bay Times)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Several Florida breweries have banded together to produce an Irma-themed IPA beer for hurricane relief efforts.

Brewers expect to make tens of thousands of dollars in aid to Hurricane Irma storm victims in Florida.

Green Bench, 7venth Sun and Coppertail have collaborated on an Irma IPA. The group said 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Feeding Florida.

