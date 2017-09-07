IRMA PREP: Sandbag availability for Friday

Sandbags, stock image. (Photo: harmpeti, Thinkstock)

TAMPA -- Most counties and cities have given out an unprecedented amount of sandbags across Tampa Bay.

The following counties will have sandbag availability Friday following the depletion of sandbags:

POLK COUNTY

Self-serve sandbag distribution sites are expected to be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until resources are available.

-Caloosa Lake Fire Station

- Cottonwood Fire Station

- Crystal Lake Support Station

- Cypress Garden Fire Station

Residents are allowed 30 sandbags per vehicle. Sandbags will no longer be available by the county after noon Saturday. For more information, check out the county website.

SARASOTA COUNTY

The City of Venice will have sandbags available at 7 a.m. Friday at the following locations:

- Avenue Des Parques and West Venice Ave. (behind Venice City Hall)

- Wellfield police range off Pinebrook Road

Sandbags will be available as long as supplies last.

