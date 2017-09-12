Josh Gad: Kristen Bell saved my parents from Irma

Actress Kristen Bell arrives for the film premiere of “CHIPS” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 20, 2017. (Photo: Mark Ralston, Getty Images)

Josh Gad called his "Frozen" co-star Kristen Bell an "angel sent from above" after the actress helped Gad's parents and family find a safe place to ride out Hurricane Irma in Florida.

Bell is in Orlando filming a movie and staying at a Walt Disney World hotel. Gad wrote on social media on Friday that when Bell heard that Gad's family members were stranded in Florida, she secured a room in her hotel for Gad's parents, brothers, sister-in-law and niece and nephew.

He said of Bell, "They don't make them like this girl." Bell responded to Gad's tweet and said, "Anna [loves] Olaf," using a heart emoji.

Bell has been keeping very busy ever since she learned she would be unable to leave Florida before Irma hit. The actress has been spending time with other evacuees, singing and playing bingo with the "few thousand senior residents" who are seeking shelter at the hotel. Bell appeared to be participating in a talent show and hosting a wheelchair race at the hotel.

