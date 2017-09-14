Here's which hurricane prep items sold out first

There’s nothing like a Category 5 hurricane to make plywood, a hot commodity. Water, generators and batteries also flew off the shelves, and the more you prepared, the harder these items were to find.

"Last week was very hectic," said Steve Fanrizio, the Assistant Manager of a Home Depot in St. Petersburg.

As the storm got closer, the list of hard to find items grew.

"Tarps were another thing, a last minute thought, they didn't really take off at first but now we can't keep them in stock," said Fanrizio

Even clean-up items like bleach and trash bags were snatched up.

But all of these items could've been bought before the storm showed up on the radar. This can not only save you a headache, but also, leave more of those products on the shelves for your neighbors.

