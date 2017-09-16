Land O' Lakes teen spends week helping others clean up

Dylan spent his week off from school helping his neighbors.

With a week off from school, Dylan didn't take a break from homework.

But it was homework of a different kind. The Land O' Lakes 15-year-old and his friends were picking up branches, raking leaves, hauling them away ... whatever needed to be done for their neighbors.

And since Monday, it's been manic.

"We worked from sunrise to sundown," he said.

He said he took at least 10 calls for cleanup this week.

And Dylan's eagerness to help didn't just start with Hurricane Irma. Just ask his neighbors.

"He's just an overall all-around good kid," says Jeff Kurek.

Marc Svendsen added, "The work ethic that he displays, frankly is admirable for anybody."

And get this: Kurek said Dylan ordered an entire dumptruck of dirt delivered to his house so his neighbors could fill sandbags before the hurricane hit.

"I just scratched my head going, 'Wow that's pretty ingenious,' said Kurek. "The only thing he was looking for was if anyone wanted to give him a donation."

Dylan's neighbors are glad to see that others will get a glimpse of that they already knew.

"He has just a seeming care for his neighbors, putting them first," Svendsen said.

"You don't have to do anything huge," Dylan said. "It's just little things that can make a great difference."

© 2017 WTSP-TV