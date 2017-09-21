Largo workers say they lost jobs for not showing up during hurricane

Largo City Hall (Photo: Tampa Bay Times)

Four Largo city employees say they were fired because they didn't show up to work during Hurricane Irma.

The employees told our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times they had decided to be with their families considering the strength of the storm.

City Manager Henry Schubert said Thursday that all workers may be required to be present during an emergency, and each of the employees had signed an agreement acknowledging they were considered emergency responders and had to report to work or face punishment.

Two of the workers were fired, and two resigned.

