List: Hurricane Irma evacuation notices in Tampa Bay, county-by-county

Hurricane evacuation route sign, stock image. (Photo: choicegraphx, Thinkstock)

TAMPA BAY -- Evacuation notices are coming down in advance of Hurricane Irma to the Florida coast.

Continue to update this page in the days and hours leading up to the storm for the latest, county-by-county notices and orders.

Track the tropics: Download the 10News app

More: CHECKLIST: Your hurricane season supply kit

Manatee County

A voluntary evacuation for residents goes into effect at 7 a.m. Friday, Sept. 7. It applies to people living in mobile homes and anyone in the county's evacuation Level A.

Don't know your zone? Check out this page for more.

Emergency shelters will open at 4 p.m. Friday, including:



• Myakka Elementary School, 37205 Manatee Ave., Myakka City

• Braden River (pet friendly), 6215 River Club Blvd., Bradenton

• Manatee High School (pet friendly), 1000 32nd Street West, Bradenton

• Mills Elementary (pet friendly), 7200 69th Street East, Palmetto

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV