Live blog: Recovery after Hurricane Irma in Florida

Workers clear fallen trees in Naples, Florida, on Sept. 11, 2017, after Hurricane Irma hit Florida. (Photo: Nicholas Kamm, Getty Images)

Here's the latest information for Tuesday, Sept. 12:

2 a.m. SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando and Discovery Cove will remain closed Tuesday. Seaworld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando will open Wednesday.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will remain closed Tuesday. The park will reopen Wednesday.

Here's the latest information for Monday, Sept. 11:

10:57 p.m. 90,000 out of 425,000 Tampa Electric customers have their power back, the utility said. About 3,500 line and tree workers from utility companies as far away as the Midwest, Northeast and Canada are assisting with restoration efforts, which TECO says is the largest such effort in U.S. history.

10:39 p.m. New power outage numbers show crews are making progress toward restoring electrical service.

Duke Citrus: 25,533

Duke Hernando: 8,568

Duke Hillsborough: 23* (total of 24 customers)

Duke Pasco: 84,798

Duke Pinellas: 415,248

Duke Polk: 61,324

TECO: 307,812

