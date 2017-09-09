Live Hurricane Irma Blog: Tornado watch extended in Highlands

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- As Hurricane Irma makes its approach to Florida, 10News wants to help everyone weather this storm together.

Here's the latest information for Sunday, Sept. 10:

12:18 a.m.: A tornado watch has been extended until noon Sunday in several Fla. counties, including Highlands

The other counties are Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Highlands, Indian River, Lee, Mainland Monroe, Martin, Miami-Dade, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach and St. Lucie.

12:11 a.m. Pasco County is seeking 20 volunteers who know how to operate ham radios to assist with Hurricane Irma response efforts.

Volunteers must have their own portable or mobile radio with UHF/VHF capability.

If you are ready to help, please email your contact information at volunteer@pascocountyfl.net or call the Customer Service Volunteer Hotline at 727-847-8944 to register. Other volunteer opportunities are also available. Additional information will be posted at http://www.pascocountyfl.net/.

