Major disaster declaration approved for Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - A major disaster declaration for Florida was approved by President Donald Trump, which will make it easier for local and state authorities to receive federal funding to help with recovery efforts.

"It’s clear that the entire country is standing with Florida as Hurricane Irma batters our state right now," Gov. Rick Scott said in a statement. "I have heard from people all across the world that want to help and support Florida. It’s encouraging, and on behalf of all Floridians - we appreciate the support and constant collaboration."

The declaration means:

100 percent federal reimbursement for 30 days for all Florida counties providing emergency protective measures, such as emergency operation, evacuation, sheltering and other costs associated with emergency response. After 30 days, the federal government will reimburse 75 percent of these costs, which include local and state expenses.

75 percent federal reimbursement for all counties for debris removal.

Direct federal financial assistance for impacted Florida families in Charlotte, Collier, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Pinellas and Sarasota Counties.

