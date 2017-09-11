Man accused of breaking into evacuated St. Petersburg home

ST. PETERSBURG - A 21-year-old man is facing charges for breaking into a home evacuated for Hurricane Irma, St. Petersburg police said.

A neighbor contacted police to report a suspicious man at 7599 15th St. North at 12:40 p.m. Monday. The home was boarded up, police said.

David Christopher Love, 21, was found at the scene with stolen property, police said.

"Investigators determined he broke in through the back door, but was unable to get into the main home," the department said in a statement."

Love will be charged with residential burglary and possession of burglary tools. He also had a warrant for violation of probation for an unrelated charge.

